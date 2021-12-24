Talk on civil military fusion during MCEME convocation

Captain Amogh Sharma of degree engineering course and Lt Suraj K of technical entry scheme course won awards for the best all round student officers for their exemplary all round performance in academics and extracurricular activities at the centenary convocation ceremony of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Friday.

Captain Dheeraj Sharma, Lt Kottana Anvesh Kumar and Lt Rachakonda Rishab Shankar won medals for their academic performances. B. Tech degrees were conferred on 53 graduating officers of the degree engineering course-102 and technical entry scheme course-36 by chief guest and chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge Limited Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani.

Mr. Kalyani spoke about the association of Bharat Forge Ltd with the Indian Army as well as MCEME and said that civil military fusion was critical to realisation of the dreams of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan was present at the ceremony, which was followed by a demonstration of projects by graduating officers. The function was also attended by senior officers from the Army, said a press release.