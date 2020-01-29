Talk on Ambedkar, ideological journalism at TU

Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana, on Wednesday, said that the architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was very dear to the people of the State as the long-cherished dream of a separate State was fulfilled based on Article 3 of the Constitution.

He said that so far, the department of journalism of Telangana University (TU) was the only one in the entire country to have taken an initiative to celebrate the centenary of ‘Mooknayak’ magazine, which was run by Dr. Ambedkar.

Mr. Narayana was the chief guest at the inaugural of a three-day national conference on Ambedkar and Ideological Journalism by the department of journalism, TU. He said that the Constitution was the inspiration for the nation and Articles 3, 10, 15 and 19, would help understand the evolution of the Indian society.

Former MP and senior journalist Rapolu Anand Bhaskar felt that the session would enable participants to understand Dr. Ambedkar from different angles.