Talent hunt for under-17 para-athletes begins in Rangareddy

April 21, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan talent hunt camp organised by Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) for under-17 para-athletes at Rangareddy. The camp will help the athletes prepare for upcoming national and international tournaments such as Para Youth Asian Games and Youth-Paralympics.

The Governor lauded the efforts of the AMF and hoped that the para-athletes would bring glory to the country. Ms. Shilpa Reddy, AMF trustee, former Mrs. India and entrepreneur; Shri Vinayak Garg, commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti; Dr. Manju Nath, deputy commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan; Aditya Mehta, founder, AMF, were present.

“The talent hunt-2023 is the biggest camp since it began in 2016. It will have over 400 children from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Schools and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan,” Aditya Mehta said.

“A centre of excellence is being established by AMF in association with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for children with special needs. About 100 children selected from this camp will be trained for para-sports at AMF’s Infinity Para Sports Academy ... ,” Aditya Mehta said. He added that his foundation, in association with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and KVS, was screening for talent at the grassroots-level to help children with special needs earn dignity through parasports.

“Our vision is to make India a superpower in the world of parasports. AMF is a charitable trust that helps people with disabilities pursue a career in sports while also providing them self-sustenance,” Aditya Mehta said.