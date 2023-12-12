HamberMenu
Talasani’s former OSD moves HC for anticipatory bail

December 12, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Gundama Raju Kalyan Kumar, who worked as officer on special duty to Talasani Srinivas Yadav, when the latter was Minister in BRS government, filed a criminal petition in High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Mr. Kumar sought bail apprehending that he would be subjected to third degree methods if the police arrest him in a criminal case registered by Nampally police of Hyderabad. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by M. Laxmaiah, watchman at the office of the Director of Animal Husbandry in Shantinagar of Masab Tank in the city.

As per the First Information Report issued by the Nampally police, the watchman around 7.30 p.m. on December 8 noticed that OSD Kalyan Kumar’s office room lock was open. After verification, he found that Kalyan and four others came to the room around 5.30 p.m. He suspected that the quintet might have taken away some important documents pertaining to the Animal Husbandry Ministry, a portfolio held by Mr. Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Mr. Kalyan Kumar contended that the allegations of tampering with the files is baseless and there is no evidence to remotely connect him with the said offence. The case was registered based on the speculative statement of the watchman and hence it cannot be a ground for registration of criminal case, he stated.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing soon.

