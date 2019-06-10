Taking healthcare to tribal heartland

The campaign mode health screening of almost the entire population of Kolam, Thotti and Manne Adivasis, classified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), in the agency areas governed by Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency is a big step forward in improving healthcare for tribals in undivided Adilabad district.

A team of super speciality doctors from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, are involved in the programme which includes treatment of patients, made possible under the Union government’s Conservation cum Development Plan for the PVTGs.

Well known nephrologist Gangadhar Taduri, who leads the NIMS team, told The Hindu that the programme envisages health assessment of 50,000 members of PVTGs from the interior areas of old Adilabad for whom healthcare remains out of bounds.

“So far, we have completed health assessment of 7,000 of the targeted population,” he disclosed. In addition to collecting demographic and other details like physical build and blood group of the tribal people, health assessment is being done based on tests like haemogram, random blood sugar, lipid profile, renal test, liver function test and sickle cell test. Though the tabulation of results is still incomplete, prima facie the data reveals higher incidence of anaemia, kidney problems and sickle cell disease etc which have drastically reduced the life expectancy among the aboriginal tribes in question.

Ray of hope

For example, about 10 to 15% of the PVTGs tested so far are anaemic, about 5% have kidney ailments and an equal percentage have tested positive for sickle cell test. The experts, nevertheless, gave hope when they asserted that these diseases are preventable through proper approach.

“Through the screening programme, we are not only aiming at preventing progression of the diseases but also creating awareness among the locals that it can stop onset of new disease,” Dr. Taduri observed. “We will also go to villages to screen and treat patients wherever such intervention is required owing to severity of incidence in a given place,” he added.

The team of doctors have identified factors causing diseases among the PVTGs most of which are related to lifestyle. “We will recommend monitoring of over-the-counter sale of painkillers and other drugs which showed an unchecked and irrational consumption by tribals,”he pointed out.

T. Prabhakar Reddy, who is coordinating the programme, is likely to come out with results of the tests for diabetes which seems to be the new scourge in the tribal belt. The NIMS team consists of doctors Srinivas, B. Vijay, Raj Kiran and Prabhakar Reddy.