Taking children’s literature close to rural parts of Telangana

A library that does not promote academic curriculum but stresses on awakening creative and literary senses, dedicated for children, was opened in Bhoodan Pochampally on Saturday.

The one-room reading hall, in the common compound of primary, mandal and Zilla Parishad schools here, now houses more than 600 books, all relating to stories, puzzles, and for overall mental development of children. A first in the State, the library is named -- Bala Chelimi Grandhalayam.

An initiative of Bala Chelimi, a children’s magazine, and Children Educational Academy (CEA), a voluntary organisation, the aim is take literature to children of rural Telangana, but with a certain criteria --- “It should be a far-off place in Telangana, where children literature is not available -- and a region that does not have a library,” says M. Vedakumar, founder of CEA, who claims inspiration for BCG from the World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad in 2017.

Through the BCGs, book lovers, teachers and littérateurs will unite to mentor children and form ‘Chelimi Clubs’. And not just books, the clubs will have workshops on literary, culture, script writing and activities that impart life skills, Mr. Vedakumar adds.

According to Telangana Grandhalaya Parishath Chairman Ayachitam Sreedhar, government is a bridge between its people and libraries.

“Libraries are not just the responsibility of the governments,” he said, citing the initiative by CEA, and added that community stakeholdership makes a good library for itself.

For Pathipaka Mohan, writer of children’s books, with the National Book Trust, “only when common man accesses books, knowledge can spread in rural areas. I believe, book culture, despite information technology and internet, can create a greater society, and it should start right in the childhood.”

On Saturday, a total of 680 books on varying themes, newspapers and periodicals were put on display, for students to pick what they like to read. The inaugural session was unique, in both, the children and those in the age of their grandparents telling stories and riddles, over what it was titled ‘Bala Chelimi Mucchatlu.’

“The goal is to set up Bala Chelimi Grandhalayalu in all the 33 districts of Telangana, and the deadline is 2020," say Mr. Vedakumar and Mr. Mohan.