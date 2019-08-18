Taking a shot at international glory

An assistant sub-inspector from Warangal city, will take part in the 3rd World Police Games to be held in Milan, month. V. Suvarna, currently posted at the women police station in Subedari, will take part in the pistol category of shooting in the international event to be held from Sept. 17 to 20. Recently, she bagged a gold medal at the sixth Telangana State Open Shooting Competition held by the Telangana State Rifle Association from August 4 to 10. City Commissioner of Police V. Ravinder congratulated Ms. Suvarna and urged her to continue her good run in sports. “Ms Suvarna is the first police officer from Warangal city to take part in the World Police Games. We wish she excels a the event and brings laurels to the state and the country,” he said.