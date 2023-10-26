Take whatever BRS offers but vote for BJP: Eatala Rajender

October 26, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BJP election campaign coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender advised the voters of Gajwel to take anything being offered by the ruling BRS party but vote for him, as this was a “righteous electoral battle where victory is always for the virtuous like the ‘Kurukshetra’ war between Pandavas and Kauravas”.

Addressing the first public meeting on Thursday after he decided to take on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his home turf in the Assembly polls, Mr. Rajender said that there was “no need to think twice about taking whatever was being offered except ‘gutka’ and ‘gudumba’ but the vote should be from the heart because KCR himself propagated the same during the Separate State agitation”.

The respect and value for local party leaders has increased dramatically after he decided to contest from there against the Chief Minister, as the ruling party has been rolling out the red carpet for BRS local leaders and cadre, he maintained.

‘Value of vote has increased’

“KCR had never invited you to his farmhouse or hosted a meal but now everything is being done. The value of each vote has increased. I have never fought on the basis of caste or religion nor was my fight against BRS leadership for money. It was for self-respect,” he claimed, as he explained about his political journey and why he had to leave BRS.

The BJP leader said that as a seven-time MLA, he was well aware of the needs of the Telangana people and will take all the necessary steps under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build houses for the poor, take care of tenant farmers and also the agriculture labour, if his party is elected to power.

“I am also assuring the youth that our government will not only fill vacancies but will also get quality private jobs. We will allocate ₹1,000 crore for West Asian workers’ welfare,” he said, exhorting each cadre to work on a mission mode till the polling day. Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao and others were present.

