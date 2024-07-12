Take veterans and newcomers along, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said that the party in Telangana should utilise the services of both veterans and newcomers in its quest to come to power in the next elections.

Addressing the extended State executive meeting held at a convention hall on the city outskirts on Friday, Mr. Pradhan, who was the chief guest, said that some of the ‘newcomers’ like Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender have already become ‘old’ and the party should strive to rope in influential people at the booth level as well as youth and women taking part in voluntary activities.

‘Next CM from BJP’

“It is clear that the next Chief Minister will be from BJP. We need to get closer to people, earn their trust and work hard in taking up issues of the poor. We have 1,500 days left for reverse planning for the next Assembly polls. To become number one, we should become number two, which we have achieved. We have to focus on local body and cooperative polls,” he said.

“Telangana by electing eight MPs has played a major role in ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a historic third term. BJP alone won more number of seats than the entire INDIA alliance. If not for allies, Congress would not have got even 50 seats,” he remarked, and reaffirmed that the Modi Government will ensure the letter and spirit of the Constitution, and reservations for the weaker sections will be protected.

He riled against Congress for “shedding crocodile tears after insulting the Constitution when in power”.

BJP has bettered: Kishan

Earlier, party chief and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said that though Congress had “unexpectedly come to power on the basis of false guarantees”, BJP has emerged as the alternative political force, having improved the voting percentage from 15% to 35% between Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

“Zero seats for BRS is an indication of which way the political winds are aligned in the future. We are sure to win the next elections as the Congress Party had lost the people’s confidence in the shortest time,” he asserted. He accused the ruling party of mirroring BRS rule in making arrests and lathicharges even as mass protests have broken out due to failure to implement guarantees for youth, women and farmers. “Their main agenda is to lure MLAs/MLCs from other parties, though it goes against the Congress’ constitution that seeks disqualification of those jumping parties,” he said.

National general secretary and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar introduced the resolution to thank the people of TG for giving the third successive mandate to Mr. Modi. He questioned if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has the guts to go to Osmania University. “He will then realise that unemployment is spreading like an infectious disease. Not a single job has been given after the Congress has come to power seven months ago,” he charged.

Mahabubnagar MP and party vice-president D. K. Aruna, seconding the resolution, claimed that the ruling party had tried every ‘trick’ to defeat the BJP, by spreading disinformation about quota being removed while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attacked Mr. Modi. Yet, people had voted for the saffron party to develop the State.