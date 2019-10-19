Take up special drive on soak pits: KTR

Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology K. Taraka Rama Rao instructed the officials to launch special drive to achieve clean and tidy Rajanna-Sircilla district by launching special sanitation drive programmes.

At a review meeting in his camp office in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Minister asked the authorities to chalk out strategies for the construction of cent per cent soak pits in all the villages. Stating that the authorities should plan for the construction of soak pits for all the 90,000-odd houses in the district, he said that they had so far constructed 9,500 soak pits in various villages. He instructed the MPDOs to play an active role in the construction of soak pits by taking village as a unit.

Appreciating the authorities for their active participation in the 30 days’ village development programme and sanitation drive, he reminded that the district had achieved distinction in the State to be declared as the first open-defecation-free district in the State. He also stressed on the segregation of garbage from the generating points as wet and dry garbage.

Local bodies’ representatives including the sarpanches were asked to play an active role in the construction of soak pits in the open government places such as schools, anganwadi centres, hospitals, panchayat offices etc. He also urged the Panchayat Raj Commissioner Raghunandhan Rao to provide all assistance from the district rural development department for the construction of percolation tanks and kitchen sheds for the schools to serve midday meals etc.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project package-9 works in the district. He also reviewed progress of roads, community halls, bridges, godowns etc by the panchayat raj department. Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Panchayat Raj commissioner Raghunandhan Rao and others were also present.