Take up padayatra to explain your govt. achievements, KCR told

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take out a ‘padayatra’ in all the Assembly constituencies to meet people directly and explain the TRS government’s “achievements or failures” in implementing the promises made in the last eight years.

“Let KCR decide date, time and start his ‘padayatra’, I will immediately stop my proposed fourth phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Sept.12. He does not go to people and won’t allow us to do. How long will KCR keep making promises without explaining why he could not fulfil those made to different sections with just a year to go?,” he questioned at a press conference at the state office.

The TRS Government should inform the public about the help given to TS farmers like the unfulfilled ₹1 lakh loan waiver, not providing free fertiliser, non-supply of quality feeds and lack of compensation for various crop losses. “What is the point in inviting unknown farmers organisations and making them criticise the Central Government? They should have been to talk to the Telangana farmers directly as suicides are continuing unabated,” he alleged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said KCR and family are using official functions like today’s Peddapalli meeting to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state government failures too. “We are asking about what is the development made under the regime and KCR/KTR talk about religion. Why is KCR and family silent on the Delhi liquor scam? Why are they unable to squash the allegations?,” he asked.

The BJP leader charged cheap liquor to be flowing freely in TS affecting the health of the people with proliferation of belt shops. “What happened to the assurances given to Dalits about financial help, three acres land, CM post, Dr. Ambedkar statue and others? Where are the jobs for the youth?,” he wondered.

The MP once again requested permission to tour Kaleshwaram irrigation project “if KCR does not have to hide anything”. There was no point in going without official nod and getting arrested, he observed. “Amit Shah is like a guru and a father figure to me”, hence he does not see anything amiss by handing him the footwear during the former’s recent visit, he added.