Take TDP programmes to each and every house in Telangana: Naidu

February 26, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon the cadre to take the party’s programmes to each and every house in Telangana.

Mr. Naidu was in Hyderabad on Sunday to launch TDP’s ‘Inti Intiki’ programme, along with party’s TS president Kasani Gnaneshwar.

“Those who are questioning the existence of TDP, can come here and see. The party is in the hearts of the people. TDP has been in public service for the last 41 years. It was born here with their blessings. Party founder and the late Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao has offered food security by extending rice to the poor and power to farmers for ₹50. He also cancelled the Patel Patwari system. We have introduced single window system for farmers and addressed several problems,” said Mr. Naidu while addressing party workers.

Recalling the party’s contributions for the development of Telangana, the former AP Chief Minister said that Cyberabad was constructed as an alternative to Twin Cities and developed as the knowledge hub.

Referring to COVID vaccines being produced in Hyderabad, Mr. Naidu said that the initiative for biotechnology related activities was taken up about two decades ago resulting in the present achievements. Genome Valley is going to get ₹20 lakh crore turnover by 2030, he said.

He also recalled the role of TDP in establishing ISB, NALSAR University, IIIT, Financial District, Outer Ring Road and Shamshabad international airport. He called upon the youth to stand by the party that had given them employment opportunities.

Party leaders Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy and K. Rammohan Rao participated in the programme.