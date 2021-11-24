Take strictest action on vandals, KTR tells CP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. T. Rama Rao took to Twitter and asked the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to ‘take strictest action on vandals.’

The Minister was referring to the attack that took place on the GHMC office on Tuesday and tagged some photos of the damage and later ‘palabhishekam’ done by TRS activists.

“Some thugs & hooligans of BJP in Hyderabad have vandalised the GHMC office yesterday. I strongly condemn this atrocious behaviour. Guess it’s too much to ask Godse Bhakts to behave in Gandhian manner. Request @CPHydCity to take strictest action on the vandals as per law,” tweeted Mr. Rama Rao.

Soon after that, GHMC staff filed a complaint with the police and cases were registered against BJP activists.