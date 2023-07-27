HamberMenu
Take steps to protect fish from pollution: Fisheries Federation chief

July 27, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
Medak,Telangana,26/07/2023:Fisheries Federation Chairman Pittala Ravinder examining some tanks at Patancheru on Wednesday in the backdrop of complaints on pollution in Sangareddy District.Photo: MOHD ARIF / The Hindu (Stringer) | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Telangana State Fisheries Federation (TSFF) chairman Pittala Ravinder directed officials to take steps to prevent death of fish in tanks due to industrial pollution. He said that there was a need to protect fish with coordinated steps from the Industries department and Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Mr. Ravinder visited several tanks in Patancheru mandal on Wednesday in view of the complaints of large quantity of fish dying due to effluents released into local tanks.

He said that industries are indiscriminately releasing pollutants into the tanks resulting in death of fish and causing inconveniences to the families of fisherman dependent on fishing. He asked PCB officials to take legal action against industries responsible for polluting tanks.

