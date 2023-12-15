Take steps for construction of new HC complex, CM Revanth tells officials

December 15, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy has directed officials concerned to take steps for the construction of the new complex for housing Telangana High Court for which he will lay the foundation stone.

The Chief Minister issued the direction during a meeting with High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and senior officials on Thursday. The Chief Justice and senior legal officials explained to the Chief Minister the need for constructing a new complex as the existing High Court building was in a dilapidated condition.

Construction of the existing building had begun in April 1915, and completed in March 1919. It was inaugurated by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the VII Nizam of Hyderabad, in April 1920.

Mr. Revanth Reddy responded positively when he was asked to allot the required funds for the construction of the new High Court complex on close to 100 acres allotted for the purpose and asked the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. At the same time, the CM stressed the need for protecting the existing HC building as it is a heritage structure.

He said steps would be taken to renovate the existing building to see that it could accommodate the city civil courts or other judicial establishments.

The delegation led by the Chief Justice requested Mr.Reddy to take steps for the construction of court complexes in the new districts.

