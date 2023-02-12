ADVERTISEMENT

Take refuge in kriya yoga: YSS chief to public

February 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

President of Yogoda Satsanga Society (YSS) of India and Self Realisation Fellowship (SRF) Swami Chidananda Giri on Saturday asked the public to practice kriya yoga, claiming that it would bring them great relief in life. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Satsanga at Kanha Shanti Vanam here. The programme would continue till February 16. “In India, we see that God is the life of the nation. Now, this thought must flow out as the life of this emerging global civilisation. We have to create that consciousness in order for humanity to even have a chance to have a secure, prosperous, fulfilling future on this planet,” he said.

