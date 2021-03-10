‘Take on your leaders for pledging your rightful causes to KCR’

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

NALGONDA

10 March 2021 22:13 IST

Talks with employees, held behind camera, have no validity: Uttam

Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament from Nalgonda, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday appealed to employees to take on their association and union representatives “for pledging employees’ rightful causes to KCR.”

“Instead of mounting pressure on the government for a new PRC and fitment of not less than 43%, they have bartered employees’ vote support for certain benefits. Your union leaders are acting like TRS leaders, while treating you as slaves, dump them and re-elect your bodies,” he told a hall full of employees in Nalgonda.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy took objection to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly holding discreet talks with representatives of employee unions, with just days left for the MLC Graduates’ poll. He said Mr. Rao’s talks did not hold any validity, as they were held behind the camera, and also Mr. Rao acted as president of TRS and not as Chief Minister.

The TPCC chief, joined by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao and party’s Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC contestant S. Ramulu Naik, described IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s appeals for votes of private teachers as “shameless, when thousands of them were out of jobs during COVID-19 and the government did not offer any help.”

The Congress leaders also met practising lawyers of Nalgonda District Court Complex and assured them of protective legislation for advocates, in the light of the recent murder of a lawyer couple at Peddapalli, review of Cr. PC 41 and stipend to advocates. They said the issues would be deliberated in Parliament proceedings.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, while addressing a meet by the Federation of Telangana and AP Minority Educational Institutions, also alleged that the TRS government had stifled the network of minority educational institutions, closed colleges and deprived the sections of higher education.

“TRS has no right to seek votes from minorities as Muslims were deceived on the 12% reservation promise and also, the Wakf Board was not granted judicial status,” he said.