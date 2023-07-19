ADVERTISEMENT

Take measures to mitigate rain impact, KTR tells officials

July 19, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister convenes meeting in view of heavy rain forecast in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao issued directions to senior officials of the department to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the present bout of heavy rain and ensure public safety.

Mr. Rama Rao convened a meeting at HGCL office in Nanakramguda on Wednesday to review the measures, in view of heavy rain forecast in the city. He directed the officials to coordinate seamlessly with other departments, especially Electricity, Revenue, Traffic Police, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). He stressed that officials prioritise prevention of loss of life as the topmost concern.

GHMC officials apprised the minister of various measures taken as part of monsoon preparedness. De-watering pumps are placed in low-lying areas and arterial roads which are prone to flooding, they informed, and expressed confidence that strengthening of nalas as part of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) will pay off in the flood-prone areas during the monsoons this year.

The sanitation management of Hyderabad city was also a major topic of discussion during the review meeting, a press statement informed. Mr. Rama Rao emphasised the need for proactive measures in addressing rise in garbage generation. More robust sanitation management plan is needed moving forward, he said.

Officials presented their immediate and short-term plans to address sanitation issues.

Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose, deputy commissioners from the corporation and others attended the meeting.

