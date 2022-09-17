Take inspiration from Telangana’s peasant fight: CPI

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI National Committee member Chada Venkata Reddy and State Secretary K. Sambasiva Rao called upon the youth to learn from the fight by peasants in Telangana against divisive forces.

On the occasion of September 17, they flagged off bike rally from Mukdoom Bhavan to Exhibition Grounds where a public meeting was held. The rally was organised by All Hyderabad Students Union (AHSU). Earlier, statue of Raj Bahadur Gour was garlanded by CPI leaders.

“Raj Bahadur Gour had played a key role in the fight against Nizams. Some of those who had no role in the fight are trying to claim their role. Telangana was merged in the Indian Union just because of the armed struggle by communists. BJP has no role at all,” they said while addressing a gathering.

AISF state president K. Manikantha Reddy, secretary Putta Lakshman and others participated in the programme.

CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijaya Raghavan said that only a CPI (M) government is the alternative for the nation. Stating that 96 per cent of the land in Kerala is in the hands of farmers, Mr. Vijaya Raghavan said that this was made possible only because communists are in power in the state.

Mr. Vijaya Raghavan along with party leaders participated in the concluding programme of ‘Veera Telangana Saayudha Rytanga Porata Varotsavalu’ held at Makdoom Mohiuddin statue at Tank Bund on Saturday. Earlier a rally was held from Chakali Ilamma statue at lower Tank Bund to Makdoom Mohiuddin statue by party activists. He said that in Kerala only one BJP MLA used to be there and people even defeated him. He said that students were studying in digital class rooms in Kerala.