Take inspiration from Telangana’s peasant fight: CPI

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 17, 2022 19:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI National Committee member Chada Venkata Reddy and State Secretary K. Sambasiva Rao called upon the youth to learn from the fight by peasants in Telangana against divisive forces.

On the occasion of September 17, they flagged off bike rally from Mukdoom Bhavan to Exhibition Grounds where a public meeting was held. The rally was organised by All Hyderabad Students Union (AHSU). Earlier, statue of Raj Bahadur Gour was garlanded by CPI leaders.

“Raj Bahadur Gour had played a key role in the fight against Nizams. Some of those who had no role in the fight are trying to claim their role. Telangana was merged in the Indian Union just because of the armed struggle by communists. BJP has no role at all,” they said while addressing a gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AISF state president K. Manikantha Reddy, secretary Putta Lakshman and others participated in the programme.

CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijaya Raghavan said that only a CPI (M) government is the alternative for the nation. Stating that 96 per cent of the land in Kerala is in the hands of farmers, Mr. Vijaya Raghavan said that this was made possible only because communists are in power in the state.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vijaya Raghavan along with party leaders participated in the concluding programme of ‘Veera Telangana Saayudha Rytanga Porata Varotsavalu’ held at Makdoom Mohiuddin statue at Tank Bund on Saturday. Earlier a rally was held from Chakali Ilamma statue at lower Tank Bund to Makdoom Mohiuddin statue by party activists. He said that in Kerala only one BJP MLA used to be there and people even defeated him. He said that students were studying in digital class rooms in Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app