‘Take inspiration from Chakali Ilamma’s life’

Published - September 27, 2024 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The 129th birth celebrations of Chakali (Chityala) Ilamma were held at Ravindra Bharthi by the Telangana Government on Thursday (September 26, 2024). BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar; MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and MP Anil Kumar Yadav were among present  

The 129th birth celebrations of Chakali (Chityala) Ilamma were held at Ravindra Bharthi by the Telangana Government on Thursday (September 26, 2024). BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar; MLA Veerlapalli Shankar and MP Anil Kumar Yadav were among present   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The 129th birth celebrations of Chakali (Chityala) Ilamma was organised by Telangana government where the speakers recalled the courage shown by Ilamma against the feudal lords and said she was an inspiration for the downtrodden to fight for their rights.

Backward Classes Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao were the chief guests at the programme organised under chairmanship of Veerlapalli Shankar, MLA at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

Mr. Prabhakar said education was most important ladder for growth and asked the parents not to neglect education of their children and said the government was providing best of facilities for students from the downtrodden communities. He said the government had named the Women’s University after Chakali Ilamma to give her the respect that society demands for women and BCs.

He was critical of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders touring Tamil Nadu to study the programmes for BCs there and asked if they were in slumber in the last 10 years when they were in power. He said Congress government was committed to conducting caste census and that the BCs would get their share in all spheres.

Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav; MLCs Kodandaram, Baswaraju Saraiah; BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan and BC Commission members were among present.

