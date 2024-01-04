Take help from Centre to develop TS: Bandi Sanjay to Congress

January 04, 2024 03:13 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “happy with the end of the family-corrupt rule of BRS” and is determined to “crush the party” further but some ministers in the new Congress government have been showing the same kind of “haughtiness” like the previous regime with their comments, charged BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Talking to the media after he visited Anuradha timber depot at Ameerpet for having made doors and windows for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he advised the Congress ministers to seek cooperation from the Centre for the State’s development as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered all necessary assistance.

“We (BJP) are not angry with you (Congress) as your government has just been formed and KCR’s rule has come to an end. Politics should be during elections and there should be mutual cooperation between the Centre and State for development after that. But, some Congress leaders are resorting to politics as they cannot believe they have come to power,” he charged.

The Congress got “lucky” for being elected to power having “never” taken up agitations for the sake of the unemployed youth, farmers, employees or women, he claimed. “Our target is both BRS and Congress but for the latter, BJP is the target. If the government has guts, it should order a probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) instead of blaming us,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar was very critical of Majlis Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on the Ram Temple and said that the days of the Muslim community getting provoked had gone by. “This is not a party programme and above politics. Even Communist parties are ready to participate in it but Mr. Owaisi wants to reap political benefit and has been trying to instigate the youth,” he claimed.

“No one is ready to listen to him (Mr. Owaisi) even among the Muslims. Many Muslim elders have been contributing for the temple construction and community elders had welcomed Supreme Court judgement. But, Majlis Party leaders want to create unrest,” he charged.

Asked about his plans for the Parliament elections, he said as a loyal party worker, he will stick to the leadership’s decision. “I will contest the polls if asked to and If I am instructed to work for the party only and not to contest, I will gladly do it,” he asserted. Earlier, the Karimnagar MP felicitated the timber depot owners Kiran and Sarath. Work on the doors and windows for the grand temple were being made at the site for the last six months by 80 labourers.

