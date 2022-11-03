Take final call on Bhadrachalam GP poll: HC to government

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
November 03, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to take a final call on conducting election to Bhadrachalam gram panchayat in Bhadradri Kothagudem district by November 25, expressing dissatisfaction over the delayed response from the government on the matter. 

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, hearing a PIL petition seeking election to Bhadrachalam gram panchayat, said that it would pass final orders and summon the Chief Secretary for explanation if the government failed to make its stand clear on the matter by November 25. When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the CJ sought to know why the government failed to make any move on the issue having assured the bench of final action during this June. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app