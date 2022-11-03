Take final call on Bhadrachalam GP poll: HC to government

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to take a final call on conducting election to Bhadrachalam gram panchayat in Bhadradri Kothagudem district by November 25, expressing dissatisfaction over the delayed response from the government on the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, hearing a PIL petition seeking election to Bhadrachalam gram panchayat, said that it would pass final orders and summon the Chief Secretary for explanation if the government failed to make its stand clear on the matter by November 25. When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the CJ sought to know why the government failed to make any move on the issue having assured the bench of final action during this June.