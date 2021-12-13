‘Take employees’ consent first’

BJP demands govt. withdraw orders on zonal system

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of dividing the employees between “seniors and juniors” to gain political benefit with the latest orders issued on zonal transfers instead of adhering to the Presidential Order.

Strongly criticising the recent government orders, he claimed that it has led to locals being forcibly moved out of their native districts. The employees are already feeling the heat due to lack of promotions and this new issue has only created more problems for them by the government deliberately, he observed.

“This is a political drama by Mr. Rao to create confusion among the employees. These orders should be immediately stopped and fresh orders should be issued only after holding discussions with the employees unions and taking their consent,” he said in a statement.