Take down stories on Bharat Biotech, court tells The Wire

The Hindu Bureau February 24, 2022 12:11 IST

The order was pronounced in a ₹100-crore defamation suit the pharmacy giant filed against The Wire

The Additional District Judge at Ranga Reddy District Court on February 23 passed an order directing Delhi-based news website The Wire to take down 14 articles it published on Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech International Limited and its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The order was pronounced in a ₹100-crore defamation suit the pharmacy giant filed against The Wire’s publisher The Foundation for Independent Journalism, its three founding editors and nine journalists. “False allegations and malicious intent to tarnish the company’s reputation,” the counsel appearing for Bharat Biotech had noted.



