Take down stories on Bharat Biotech, court tells The Wire
The order was pronounced in a ₹100-crore defamation suit the pharmacy giant filed against The Wire
The Additional District Judge at Ranga Reddy District Court on February 23 passed an order directing Delhi-based news website The Wire to take down 14 articles it published on Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech International Limited and its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.
The order was pronounced in a ₹100-crore defamation suit the pharmacy giant filed against The Wire’s publisher The Foundation for Independent Journalism, its three founding editors and nine journalists.
“False allegations and malicious intent to tarnish the company’s reputation,” the counsel appearing for Bharat Biotech had noted.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.