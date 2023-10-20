Take Christians seriously; can cast swing votes in 40 Assembly constituencies, Church bodies caution political parties in Telangana

October 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The joint declaration of Telangana’s apex church bodies—the Telangana State Federation of Churches (TSFC), Synod of Telangana (SOT) and Telangana Council of Churches (TCC)—sounded a clear warning to all political parties contesting the State Assembly elections-2023: “Take Christians seriously; we can [cast]swing votes in up to 40 Assembly constituencies.”

The warning comes a day after the bodies, comprising various denominations, discussed the strategy and adopted the declaration with 25 demands.

According to SOT convenor Roydin Roach, Telangana has about 85 lakh Christians, 50 lakh of whom are registered voters. Citing the 2018-election data and their own survey, he said Christian votes were a deciding factor in 38-40 constituencies.

“Despite the large contribution by the community in education, healthcare and social service, we lack political representation. All the parties only used us for the votes; this time we will ensure that they don’t do that,” he said.

Addressing media persons here, Federation of Telugu Churches advisor J.R. Sudheer listed out the demands: Two Assembly tickets; two MLC seats; one ministerial berth; and one seat each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha should be given to Christians. A sub-plan for Christian minorities, including Dalit Christians, must be implemented. A Christian minority finance corporation, along with a legal cell, should be constituted to prevent atrocities against Christians.

“There have been attacks on churches and pastors in Telangana too, but there was no media coverage,” said activist Sarah Matthews. She said the legal cell with a retired police officer, an advocate and other members will tackle related issues.

Other demands in the declaration include housing for 5% of the weaker sections; 2% reservations in State service jobs; honorarium to pastors and priests (akin to that implemented in Andhra Pradesh); and a 100-acre burial ground in Hyderabad city limits.

National Workers Welfare Trust chairperson Lizzy Joseph, India Mission Church president K. Jonathan Edward, Montfort Social Institute director Varghese Theckanath SG, TSFC secretary A.E. Raju Alex and others were present.