Take care of the cadre to take government schemes to the people: Revanth

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday felt the need for taking the government’s programmes to the people and the party cadre was the link between the people and the government.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who chaired the meeting, sent out a message to the party cadre that their services to the party during the difficult times would not go unrecognised and all those who worked would be rewarded with the party posts.

He urged newly-appointed TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud to ensure that the party posts go to the cadre who sacrificed their time and energy for the party when in the Opposition. “As the PCC chief in the last three years I acknowledged the services and appointed them in various positions after forming the government,” he said.

Mr. Reddy cautioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to get a fourth-term bringing in the concept of ‘one nation one election’ should be countered at any cost in the interests of the country.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was the only government that waived off ₹18,000 crore to the farmers in 27 days and this message should be taken to all. His comments come in the wake of reports of public perception not acknowledging the government’s role despite such a bold decision.

He also referred to the party’s commitment to give proper representation to the backward classes but for that, their numbers have to be counted to avoid any issues in the future. As Rahul Gandhi said the party is committed to caste census.

Earlier, he felicitated Mr. Mahesh Goud on being appointed as TPCC chief and the meeting also passed a resolution thanking party national president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the opportunity given to him.

Mahesh Goud says Ministers are key

Mr. Mahesh Goud said ministers were the key to building the rapport between the party and the government to win 90% of the local body seats, a target that party has set for itself.

He also lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) saying that during its time at the helm of the government it destroyed the State leaving a debt burden of ₹7 lakh crore on people. “The BRS and KCR cheated people for electing them but Congress would work to fulfill all the promises made.” He said all the downtrodden sections were looking to the Congress with lots of hope.

Gandhi at the venue

Arikepudi Gandhi, who defected from the BRS, was seen at the CLP meeting venue along with Danam Nagender, another BRS MLA who joined the Congress. AICC incharge Deepa Dasmunshi, ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs were among those present at the meeting.

