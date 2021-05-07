Take care of logistics for supplyof oxygen: CS

HYDERABAD

07 May 2021

‘Reduce time for movement from six to three days’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to work with coordination for ensuring uninterrupted supply and speedy transportation of medical oxygen tankers.

The Transport department should form teams with experts in logistics for transporting oxygen tankers to and from Angur, Odisha, and Ballari in Karnataka in shortest possible time. The officials were directed to discuss with their Railway counterparts for providing green channel facility for non-stop movement of oxygen for minimizing transportation time from six days to three days.

Steps should be taken to provide police escort along with mechanics and other requirements to avoid problems en route and ensure effective movement of oxygen all through. Tankers could be modified in such a manner that they could be easily airlifted in cargo aircraft.

The Transport department on its part should form teams with drivers and mechanics for plying the vehicles round the clock to designated points. Steps should be taken to pool additional tankers from private contractors to add to the present fleet of 30 tankers which were transporting oxygen. The Chief Secretary gave the instructions while addressing a meeting of the Transport and RTC officials on Friday.