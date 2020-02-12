Take care of health before it’s too late: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that people should take care of their health before it was too late.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a yoga centre and science museum, along with Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, in the district headquarters on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that food should be consumed in limited quantity and if not, medicines would become a part of our diet.

“Everything should be taken in limited quantities and only then, life will be beautiful. Pranayama is part of yoga that transforms oxygen into energy and reduces hunger. A person doing pranayama inhales and exhales 15 times per minute while a normal person will do it 25 times a minute. This increases the life span,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that the construction of the yoga centre and science museum would be completed shortly at an estimated cost of ₹1.8 crore.

“We are spending long hours on our cellphones, computers and televisions. Can’t we spare an hour a day for our health?” he asked.

“Let today’s youth get habituated to yoga. Pranayama will enhance the memory power of children. Do not pressurise the youth to get good marks. Instead, teach them how to deal with problems so that they can become better citizens tomorrow,” he said.

Zaheerabad Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, former MLC R. Satyanarayana and others participated in the programme.