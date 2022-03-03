‘Take bamboo technologies to the common man’

Two-day national conference on bamboo sector commences

Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, stressed the need for developing value chain in bamboo.

Addressing a gathering, virtually, after inaugurating a two-day national conference on ‘Dissemination of innovations in Bamboo Sector for improving the rural economy’ held at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) and Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) here on Thursday, Mr. Nagendra Nath highlighted the key role played by Rural Development Schemes, particularly MGNREGA, in promoting livelihoods through bamboo plantations. He has also insisted NIRDPR and CIPS to focus in developing value chain in bamboo and create livelihood opportunity in rural areas.

The conference will be held for two days. This is aimed at promoting ‘Bamboo Sector’ and help stimulate the exchange of knowledge and best practices that have been developed both in the public and private spheres.

Dr. Narendra Kumar, Director General, NIRDPR, emphasised the need for bringing in coordination among the stakeholders so that the promotion of bamboo technologies reach the common man in the rural areas for employment generation and to bring down the cost of production leading to affordable products for consumers . “Though there is a great potential for use of bamboo in the construction industry, shortage of bamboo raw material and appropriate species needs to be addressed. Bamboo being a non-perishable commodity and as multiple harvesting for many years is possible, it can be the best alternate for farmers, bringing assured income. This conference is contemplated to focus on all these areas, right from cultivation to value addition, to marketing,” said Mr. Narendra Kumar.

Achalender Reddy, Director, CIPS, highlighted the present scenario of bamboo sector in the country and need for connecting the missing links. Recognising bamboo from forest timber produce to agriculture produce is a game changer in this sector, he added.

As part of this conference an ‘Exhibition cum sale of bamboo products’ is being organised showcasing the bamboo technologies and innovations by various entrepreneurs.