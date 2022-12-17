‘Take action against Rohit Reddy’

December 17, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Raghunandan lodges complaint with ECI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA from Dubbak M. Raghunandan Rao lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging the body to take action against Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy for providing wrong information about his educational qualifications. He wrote to this extent to ECI and released a copy to media at a press conference held here on Saturday.

“Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, who won elections in 2018, in his election affidavit stated that he had qualified Intermediate. But in 2009 affidavit, he had claimed that he had qualified B. Tech and MS from BTH University, Sweden. Mentioning educational qualifications wrongly is nothing but misguiding the Election Commission. Hence, I request you to take action against him as per election rules,” said Mr. Raghunandan Rao in his complaint.

