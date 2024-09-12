Take action against officials for constructions on lake beds: BJP

Former Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the Congress government first take action against the officials allegedly responsible for permitting the illegal constructions in the full tank level and buffer zones of the water bodies in the capital region and elsewhere across the State.

Talking to media during the ongoing party membership drive in Secunderabad’s General Bazar, Mr. Sanjay Kumar also took objection to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declaring his intention to demolish encroachments in water bodies or advising that the owners of such properties themselves should voluntarily do so. “What action has been taken against officials granting such permissions? We are not against HYDRAA - Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency. But, we will not tolerate if it targets the poor and the middle-class. The officials responsible for allowing illegal constructions on water bodies should be held accountable for their actions first,” demanded the BJP leader.

The Karimnagar MP also questioned the motive behind the Congress government’s resolve to declare September 17 as ‘Telangana Public Governance Day’. “It is absurd. Does it mean the government till now has deceived the public? Is public governance about not implementing the six guarantees promised during the Assembly elections? Has the government not cheated farmers, employees and the unemployed? Does public governance mean HYDRAA, to shift focus,” he asked.

Both the Congress and the BRS are trying to outwit each other with charges and counter charges in an effort to change the narrative from the unkept election eve promises, charged the BJP leader and also lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments in United States as amounting to “treason”. Mr. Gandhi should publicly apologise for his remarks “against the country” or he should leave the country since he does not have faith in the constitutional bodies like Election Commission and others, he maintained.

