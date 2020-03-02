Take action against litterbugs, says MLA

WARANGAL URBAN DISTRICT

02 March 2020 18:53 IST

Residents urged to adopt hygienic practices

Almost all the vacant plots in the residential colonies have become dumping yards for garbage and it needs to be changed, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said.

During his visit to Shivanagar as part of Pattana Pragathi programme here on Monday, the MLA who noticed quite a few open plots filled with rubbish told the officials to take stringent action against the residents who litter roads and other public places.

“Better maintenance of sanitation is key to public health,” Narender said, appealing to people to adopt hygienic practices. He directed the officials to penalise those residents who discard the garbage in public places. He told the officials and corporators to chalk out an action plan for the development of their divisions so that it could be implemented in the ongoing Pattana Pragathi programme.

Narender said that he has plans to turn Warangal East as a model constituency in the State. Corporator Diddi Nagaraju and Deputy Municipal Commissioner G. Raju were among others present.