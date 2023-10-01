HamberMenu
Take action against KCR to prove your commitment on corruption: Ponnala

The PM owes an answer to people of Telangana on why no action is being taken, says former president of the APCC

October 01, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talk on curbing corruption or terming BRS as a corrupt party would remain hollow as long as no action was taken against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Mr. Modi owes an answer to Telangana for continuously speaking on corruption by the KCR government but not taking any action. He also lashed out at him for speaking lies about the Congress party’s contribution to the country.

He reminded Mr. Modi how Indira Gandhi encouraged M.S. Swaminathan, who recently passed away, to bring the Green Revolution in the country, providing food to 140 crore people and also exporting to several countries. The seeds planted by the Congress are now being enjoyed by the BJP and yet it is shameful that the PM doesn’t have the grace to acknowledge the Congress’s contribution.

The former PCC chief said the announcements of Tribal University and Turmeric Board were purely election gimmicks. How come the same PM declined the possibility of the turmeric board in Nizamabad and has now agreed to set up the same?

