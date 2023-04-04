Take action against BJP social media postings, urges Congress

April 04, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

Taking serious objections over the reported social media posts allegedly by the BJP, the Congress party leaders lodged a complaint with Anjani Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), on Monday urging him to take action against those responsible, stating that these posts defamed their party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

“This is to bring to your notice that BJP’s official handle on Twitter (@BJP4India) has posted a video from a handle titled ‘Congress files’ which aims to discredit and besmirch the entire Congress party and its leadership focusing on the time the Congress was in power at the Centre. The video tries to highlight the alleged 2G Scam and Coal scam, wherein there are clear court judgements that there are no substantial proof for scams. A JPC was formed in 2017 to look into the 2G scam and a special CBI court has acquitted all the accused.

With regards to the Coal scam, the prosecution has miserably failed to establish any intent as observed by the special court,” said the Congress party in the memorandum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that there seems to be deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party urged the DGP to take action against those responsible for the posting.