Take action against Bantia, Imperial Gardens: HC tells SCB

March 09, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court had directed the Secunderabad Cantonment Board to take action against two function halls, Bantia Gardens and Imperial Gardens, located in Secunderabad.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, which took up a letter written by a military officer over the two function halls as a PIL petition, also instructed the SCB to file a compliance report by March 14.

Colonel J. Satish Bharadwaja of Military Engineering Services wrote a letter to the HC stating that programmes and functions convened at the two halls were not only throwing traffic out of gear but also resulting in disturbances to people living in the area.

During the previous hearing, the Bench took serious note of the matter and directed Additional Advocate General Imran Khan to secure instructions on the matter. When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the AAG submitted a copy of the written instructions issued by the State government. This included a circular issued by the government on March 5.

This circular was issued to all function halls being operated in the city of Hyderabad. On Thursday, the Bench directed the government to ensure all the function halls in the city comply with the instructions mentioned in the circular. A report on compliance by the function halls should be presented by the next date of hearing, the Bench said.

The Bench also instructed the Bowenpally police to patrol the area regularly. It directed the police to take steps so that no inconvenience is caused to the people due to the activities held in the two function halls.

