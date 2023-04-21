Take a vow at Bhagyalakshmi temple, Revanth challenges Eatala

April 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

Lashing out at Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender for claiming that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had supported the Congress financially in the Munugode elections, Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy challenged him to take a vow at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar if his claims were true.

Mr. Reddy said that he would be ready to take a vow at the temple that no party supported the Congress financially except the Congress cadre and leaders during Munugode elections. “I will wait for Mr. Rajender at the temple at 6 p.m. on Saturday and he should take a vow in front of Mahalakshmi goddess on his statement along with me,” he said in an informal interaction with the media at his residence on Friday.

He said that Mr. Rajender has stooped to a new low while alleging that KCR had sent ₹25 crore to the Congress for the Munugode bypoll. “It is unpardonable to make such allegations for political benefit,” he said and challenged Mr. Rajender to come to the Bhagyalakshmi temple, which is often used by the BJP leaders for making political statements, and take a vow along with him.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy lost the election to BRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy after resigning from the Congress necessitating a bypoll. The Congress that fared badly in the earlier bypolls secured more than 20,000 votes in Munugode.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that Mr. Rajender had insulted the Congress cadre and leaders from the Backward Classes who contributed small amounts to the party campaign realising that it did not have resources like the BJP or BRS. “If Mr. Rajender doesn’t have faith in the Bhagyalakshmi temple, I am ready to take a vow at any other temple wearing wet clothes,” he said. Taking a vow with wet clothes is considered to be sacred in Hindu religion.