Take a call Hill Fort palace: HC to government

April 21, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to express its stand over the report of expert committee on Hill Fort Palace, a heritage monument, in Hyderabad.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji sought the government’s opinion on the matter in the backdrop of the experts committee, which stated that the palace was structurally unsafe. The Bench was hearing a PIL petition seeking restoration of the historic monument as its condition was deteriorating.

The government had to take a call on restoration of or rebuilding the historic monument based on the opinions expressed by the experts committee headed by Director-General of National Academy of Construction, the Bench said.

