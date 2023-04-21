ADVERTISEMENT

Take a call Hill Fort palace: HC to government

April 21, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to express its stand over the report of expert committee on Hill Fort Palace, a heritage monument, in Hyderabad.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji sought the government’s opinion on the matter in the backdrop of the experts committee, which stated that the palace was structurally unsafe. The Bench was hearing a PIL petition seeking restoration of the historic monument as its condition was deteriorating.

The government had to take a call on restoration of or rebuilding the historic monument based on the opinions expressed by the experts committee headed by Director-General of National Academy of Construction, the Bench said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US