GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tahsildars seek comprehensive changes in revenue administration

They want scrapping of G.O. 317 claiming it to be against interests of employees

Published - June 17, 2024 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
 The Telangana Tahsildars Association submitting a memorandum to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.

 The Telangana Tahsildars Association submitting a memorandum to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Telangana Tahsildars Association has urged the State government to take steps to make comprehensive changes in the revenue administration for taking it more closer to farmers.

The TGTA executive committee, which met here on Monday, demanded that the government scrap G.O. 317 which was against the interests of employees and take steps to implement the old pension system replacing the existing contributory pension scheme. Steps should be taken to fulfil the justified demands of the erstwhile VROs and VRAs as they would strengthen the revenue administration further.

Deputy Collectors Association State general secretary K. Ramakrishna, who addressed the meeting, said strengthening the revenue administration was the only solution to redress the problems faced by farmers at the grassroots level and the government should evolve a mechanism in this direction. The meeting discussed the problems faced by Tahsildars and the land issues that cropped up due to the introduction of Dharani. The TGTA leaders later submitted a memorandum to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy outlining their demands. TGTA State president S. Ramulu, general secretaries Ramesh Paka, Areti Rajeshwar and secretary general Phool Singh Chaouhan were among those present.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.