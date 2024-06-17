Tahsildars seek comprehensive changes in revenue administration

The Telangana Tahsildars Association has urged the State government to take steps to make comprehensive changes in the revenue administration for taking it more closer to farmers.

The TGTA executive committee, which met here on Monday, demanded that the government scrap G.O. 317 which was against the interests of employees and take steps to implement the old pension system replacing the existing contributory pension scheme. Steps should be taken to fulfil the justified demands of the erstwhile VROs and VRAs as they would strengthen the revenue administration further.

Deputy Collectors Association State general secretary K. Ramakrishna, who addressed the meeting, said strengthening the revenue administration was the only solution to redress the problems faced by farmers at the grassroots level and the government should evolve a mechanism in this direction. The meeting discussed the problems faced by Tahsildars and the land issues that cropped up due to the introduction of Dharani. The TGTA leaders later submitted a memorandum to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy outlining their demands. TGTA State president S. Ramulu, general secretaries Ramesh Paka, Areti Rajeshwar and secretary general Phool Singh Chaouhan were among those present.