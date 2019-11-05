Tahsildar’s driver succumbs to burns

Despite suffering from burns, 27-year-old K. Gurunatham, who was Abdullapurmet Tahsildar Ch. Vijaya Reddy’s private driver, cried out for help to save the Tahsildar on Monday.

Though his family members clung to hopes that he would survive, Mr. Gurunatham died on Tuesday morning. He is survived by parents, eight-months pregnant wife and a one-and-half-year-old son.

When the Tahsildar was ablaze, he was among the few people who initially rushed to her rescue and suffered from burns. While running downstairs, he managed to inform village revenue assistant (VRA) M. Prabhakar that the Tahsildar had been set ablaze and urged the VRA to rush to her rescue.He along with attendant Chandraiah were admitted at a private hospital in Kanchanbagh. However, Mr. Gurunatham died at around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. His body was taken to Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary for post mortem examination (PME).

While his parents lived in Suryapet district, he was living in Mansoorabad along with his wife and son. Breaking down intermittently, Gurunatham’s aged father K. Brahmaiah said that his son was working for the Tahsildar for over 10-years. The family members said that he was hoping to bag government job as a driver. Tightly holding her son, Gurunatham’s wife K. Soundarya remained inconsolable.

VRA Prabhakar said that they collected ₹1 lakh which was donated to his family. Mr. Gurunatham’s body was handed over to family members on Tuesday afternoon after PMA.