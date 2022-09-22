Tahsildar suspended for transferring 27.3 acres in fraud transaction

Despite the complainant being alive, land was registered to others

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 20:02 IST

SANGAREDDY

Collector A. Sharath suspended Raikod tahasildar K. Rajaiah for registering about 27.3 acres in the name of others by allowing fake documents. He also directed the police to register criminal case against the tahasildar.

One Patlolla Shivamma lodged a complaint with the Collector on Wednesday evening that despite her being alive, her land was registered in the name of others. She was mentioned as dead in certificates. Based on the complaint, the Collector suspended the Tahsildar. The Collector wrote to Medak Collector requesting him to take action against one Srikanth, who worked as revenue inspector at the time of transaction.

Criminal cases were registered against five persons - Sheri Anjamma, her son Amrutha Reddy, grandson Rajashekar Reddy, and Mallesham and Narasimhulu - those made witness signatures - for the transaction, according to Zaheerabad DSP Y. Raghu. He said that the complainant has not mentioned the name of tahasildar and hence case was not registered against him. Case will be registered against the tahasildar if another complaint is lodged or if the investigation found the role of the tahsildar, he said.

