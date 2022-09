Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Monday caught the Tahsildar and joint sub-registrar of Damarigadda mandal in Narayanpet district while taking a bribe of ₹5000.

Accused officer Kadam Venkatesh allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe to affix stamps in a transaction involving conversion of an agricultural land into non-agricultural property.

He was arrested and is being produced before a special court, the ACB said in a release.