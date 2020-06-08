Tahsildar arrested for graft in land dispute case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Sheikhpet Tahsildar Ch. Sujatha in the follow-up to the investigations into bribery of revenue and police staff in a land dispute at Banjara Hills.
The ACB had already arrested Sheikhpet Mandal Revenue Inspector K. Nagarjuna Reddy and Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector of police A. Ravindra Naik and remanded them to judicial custody. The agency had also searched the house of Sujatha and questioned Revenue Divisional Officer Vasantha Kumari on Sunday.
Nagarjuna Reddy had reportedly demanded ₹ 30 lakh from a person Khalid to settle the dispute over a land at Banjara Hills valued at ₹ 50 crore. He was nabbed by the ACB while accepting ₹ 15 lakh. On the other hand, Ravindra Naik had demanded ₹ 3 lakh for condoning the criminal aspect of the case.
The ACB further probed the case to investigate the involvement of higher ups and in this background searched the house of Sujatha. A release said she was arrested for being in possession of huge cash which she could not satisfactorily account for. It was suspected to be ill gotten money. She will be produced in court.
