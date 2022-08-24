Tahreek Muslim Shabban rally today

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 24, 2022 21:58 IST

The Tehreek Muslim Shabban, an organisation of Muslim activists, and its allied organisations gave the call for a rally on Friday after prayers.

“We have decided to organise a rally of Muslims from Mecca Masjid to Darul Shifa grounds to demand the invoking of the PD (Preventive Detention) Act against Raja Singh. We will also demand that he is tried in fast track courts in all existing cases registered against him,” Mushtaq Mallik from the Shabban said.

The organisations plan to submit a memorandum to the Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and the Election Commission of India to “disqualify” the Goshamahal legislator.

