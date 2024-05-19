ADVERTISEMENT

Tahasildar to carry out survey in MLA Malla Reddy land dispute case

Published - May 19, 2024 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials who booked cases against Medchal MLA Malla Reddy and his son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy in an alleged land dispute said that the Tahasildar will survey the area and proceed with the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Petbasheerabad police of Cyberabad had booked a case against Medchal MLA Malla Reddy and his son-in-law while a counter case was also filed against the other party — businessmen S. Srinivas Reddy and his associate Basheer.

“The parties had a tiff over fencing a piece of land near Suchitra in Kompally. While the MLAs claimed that they had purchased 1 acre and 29 guntas of land situated by the service road of National Highway 44, the other party also raised territorial concerns about the place,“ explained the officials.

Following complaints from both parties, a case and a counter case was booked. No arrests have been made. “The cases will be looked after by the Tahasildar and will be taken to civil court for further review,” added the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US