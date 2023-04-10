T-SAVE calls for day-long hunger strike on April 17

April 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment (T-SAVE), proposed by YSR Telangana Party, held its inaugural round table meeting in Hyderabad on Monday and announced that a day-long hunger strike by all parties and like-minded organisations would be held at Indira Park on April 17.

The meeting was attended by representatives of diverse political and ideological backgrounds. The list included Y.S. Sharmila, Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar, balladeer and activist Gaddar, and NSUI leader Balmoori Venkat, among others. Representatives of several organisations and institutions that included students’ rights, tribal rights, and many others extended support to T-SAVE and vowed to fight under T-SAVE for the sake of students and youth.

Ms. Sharmila blamed both State and Central governments for failing to meet the expectations of students and unemployed youth. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has failed to generate a single job during this term, and despite carving new districts and mandals, there has been no effort made to fill vacancies and address the growing administrative needs. This figure stands at close to 4 lakh, while the Biswal Committee’s recommendation to fill 1.91 lakh vacancies have fallen on deaf ears. Inside the Assembly, the CM puts the vacancies at 80,000, then the notification is issued for barely 40000 jobs and finally exams are held for 8000 posts. The fate of these too is indefinite after the paper leakage.”

T-SAVE also demands that the Central government give clarity on its commitment to 2 crore jobs annually. They deceived Telangana on IIM, coach factory, steel factory, tribal university and many other promises.

Mr. Dayakar lashed out at the KCR government for concentrating on liquor business rather than students’ future. “We support T-SAVE and stand by youth,” he said.

Balladeer and activist Gaddar spoke about the historic necessity to have a joint action plan.

Prominent among those who spoke included NSUI State leader Balmoori Venkat, Vemulapalli Venkataramayya – CPI (ML-New Democracy), Vali – CPI, Ramakrishnayya – BC United Front, Sarat Naik – Girijana Shakti.