T-SAT to broadcast digital classes in English for Group-1 aspirants from September 1

T-SAT will offer digital lessons in English as well for candidates appearing for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 recruitment exams.

T-SAT, which has already aired around 1,200 hours of Telugu lessons for the Group-1 Prelims exam, will broadcast special content for the Mains exam from September 1 to October 20, according to CEO Bodanapalli Venugopal Reddy.

Additionally, for candidates taking the exam in English, a crash course consisting of 100 half-hour sessions will be broadcast from September 1 to October 20.

The CEO explained that this content will be broadcast on T-SAT’s Nipuna channel from 4 am to 5 am and rebroadcast on the Vidya channel from 7 pm to 8 pm on the same day. Special broadcasts are being arranged considering the interest of candidates. Even aspirants from Andhra Pradesh, who are appearing for the Group-1 exams, can also make use of the facility.

