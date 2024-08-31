ADVERTISEMENT

T-SAT to broadcast digital classes in English for Group-1 aspirants from September 1

Updated - August 31, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 05:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

T-SAT will offer digital lessons in English as well for candidates appearing for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 recruitment exams. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

T-SAT will offer digital lessons in English as well for candidates appearing for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 recruitment exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

T-SAT, which has already aired around 1,200 hours of Telugu lessons for the Group-1 Prelims exam, will broadcast special content for the Mains exam from September 1 to October 20, according to CEO Bodanapalli Venugopal Reddy.

T-SAT CEO Bodanapalli Venugopal Reddy | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Additionally, for candidates taking the exam in English, a crash course consisting of 100 half-hour sessions will be broadcast from September 1 to October 20.

The CEO explained that this content will be broadcast on T-SAT’s Nipuna channel from 4 am to 5 am and rebroadcast on the Vidya channel from 7 pm to 8 pm on the same day. Special broadcasts are being arranged considering the interest of candidates. Even aspirants from Andhra Pradesh, who are appearing for the Group-1 exams, can also make use of the facility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US