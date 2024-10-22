T-SAT to air programs for police constable and Group-3 post aspirants

T-SAT, that runs two channels to disseminate educational content, is providing online coaching for the competitive examinations for Police Constable jobs which are being filled by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The T-SAT CEO Bodanapalli Venugopal Reddy said that online content will be provided through T-SAT network channels from October 21 to January 31, 2025.

718 posts in Telangana

The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for the recruitment of 39,481 posts on September 6, 2024 of which 35,612 posts are for men and 3,869 for women. Of the total posts, 718 vacancies are in Telangana and 908 in Andhra Pradesh.

Content to be made available for four subjects

Venugopal Reddy said that the TSAT will telecast 448 episodes (30 minutes each episode) in 224 hours for 112 days through the network channel, YouTube and apps. Content will made available for followingsubjects: General Intelligence and Reasoning; General Knowledge and Awareness; Elementary Mathematics and English and Hindi languages. The content will be broadcast on T-SAT Nipuna channel on Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. The content will be available on Vidya channel on the next day morning from 5 am to 7 am.

Content for Group -3 examination for two hours additionally

Content for Group-3 competitive examinations will be broadcast for two hours additionally. Telangana State Public Service Commission is holding exam to fill 1,388 Group 3 exams on November 17. Till now, the TSAT has been telecasting content for two hours. The TSAT made arrangements to telecast content for 4 hours from October 21 to November 16 for 27 days.