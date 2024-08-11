T-JUDA condemns Kolkata doctor’s murder, threatens to join nationwide protests

The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) has condemned the recent rape and murder of a post-graduate doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, calling it a horrific incident that underscores serious security lapses in medical institutions.

If authorities fail to take action within 24 hours, T-JUDA will join the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in nationwide protests.

“We are deeply shocked and outraged by the brutal killing of a second-year PG student on the campus of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. This heinous crime, which is suspected to involve sexual assault, highlights the grave safety concerns within our medical institutions and hospitals,” stated T-JUDA.

The statement further highlighted that the entire medical community mourns the loss of the young doctor and condemns the conditions that allowed such an atrocity to occur.

The recent stabbing of a young doctor in Kerala, combined with this tragedy, underscores the escalating dangers faced by medical professionals, particularly women, in their workplaces.

T-JUDA is demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the crime, with swift and decisive justice for those responsible. “We also call for an immediate and comprehensive review of campus safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” said Kommu Rahul, president of T-JUDA.

