T-JUDA condemns Harish Rao’s criticism of raids on unqualified practitioners

April 19, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Health Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has criticised recent remarks made by Siddipet MLA and former Health Minister T. Harish Rao during a televised question hour on April 17. They expressed deep concern over his statements regarding Telangana Government’s actions towards Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Paramedical Practitioners (PMPs), particularly his disapproval of the ongoing raids.

During the television programme, the minister stated, “While our Government focused on constructing flyovers, hospitals, medical colleges, and ensuring timely Aasara pensions, the current administration is conducting raids on RMP and PMPs.”

T-JUDAs said that they firmly support the actions taken by the Telangana government, specifically the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) in conducting these raids. These measures are crucial in safeguarding the health and well-being of Telangana citizens from the risks posed by unqualified practitioners. It is imperative that the highest standards of healthcare are maintained and T-JUDA stands in solidarity with the Government’s efforts to uphold these standards and protect public health, they said.

